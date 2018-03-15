Saint Patrick's Day fundraiser to benefit Shamrock Firefighter James Moya

First Alert Weather outlook for Thursday, March 15.
First Alert Weather outlook for Thursday, March 15.
A special fundraiser will be held this weekend for Shamrock Firefighter James Moya, who was injured in last year's March wildfires.
A special fundraiser will be held this weekend for Shamrock Firefighter James Moya, who was injured in last year's March wildfires.
West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) recently introduced a new plan to encourage more students to live on campus.
West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) recently introduced a new plan to encourage more students to live on campus.
Due to the dry, spring like weather we're experiencing, ticks have arrived early this year.
Due to the dry, spring like weather we're experiencing, ticks have arrived early this year.
With a windy and warm forecast, A Fuel & Fire Behavior Advisory has been issued for parts of West Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
With a windy and warm forecast, A Fuel & Fire Behavior Advisory has been issued for parts of West Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.