Saint Patrick's Day fundraiser to benefit Shamrock Firefighter James Moya

Shamrock Firefighter James Moya was injured in the Wheeler County Fire (Source: GoFundMe)

A special fundraiser will be held this weekend for Shamrock Firefighter James Moya, who was injured in last year's March wildfires.

Moya was running a maintainer, cutting a fire line, when his equipment failed due to the heavy smoke.

He sustained severe burns to his hands, arms, neck, face and chest, leading to serious medical issues and constant doctor visits.

This year, the annual Saint Patrick's Day Event held by the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will benefit Moya.

The event is Saturday, March 17 at the Long Wooden Spoon located at 4098 Business Park Drive.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Long Wooden Spoon will serve Shepard's Pie and Coddle, and the first 200 patrons will receive a commemorative glass.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.