Amarillo officials searching for man wanted for injury to a child and assault

Antonio Quinton Scott is wanted for injury to a child and assault (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo officials are asking for your help locating a man wanted for assault.

Antonio Quinton Scott is wanted by Potter County officials for two felony warrants for injury to a child and assault of a family member by impeding their breathing

If you know where Scott may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

