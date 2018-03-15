FIRST ALERT DAY: Red Flag Warning in effect for today due to high fire danger

Today is a First Alert Weather day due to high fire danger.

Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area today.

Temps will be in the 70's and low 80's. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-35 and gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western parts of the area today as well.

Overnight temps remain mild in the low 40's with gusty winds.

Friday will also see warm temps and dry conditions.

High fire danger continues through the weekend into the start of next week.

Temps will be in the 60's and 70's through the middle of next week.

