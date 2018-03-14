Lake Meredith reopens popular trail after fall flooding from rising lake levels

With a new year in full swing and warmer temperatures making their debut, activity is picking up at Lake Meredith.

"This last year, we had 1,300,000 visitors, a 29 percent increase over the previous year,” said Carl Brenner, a park ranger with Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

As spring break takes over Texas, more people are opting to get outdoors and explore, including some students from Caprock High School.

"I seen that the trail reopened, and I figured it would be a nice place to take pictures and get away a little bit,” said Josh.

"It's actually fun to climb the hills too,” said Cameron.

"I just came out here to spend time with my friends,” said Juan.

One of the park's most popular destinations, the South Turkey Creek Trail, just reopened.

"We finished it to allow visitors to have a safer trail around and to be able to get to the 16 miles of trails we have out there,” said Stephen Larsen, Acting Superintendent at Lake Meredith.

After lake levels rose last fall, part of the trail flooded.

"As it went along the shoreline and as the water rose, the trail got washed away or close to it, at one point,” said Larsen.

In recent months, trail crews for the park have been hard at work, opening a new path higher up so people could still enjoy the trail and amazing views.

"We've been able to get up to a safe level above the water,” said Brenner. “They moved a lot of rocks, they moved a lot of debris from around the trail, so that it was a safe trail to walk down."

Whether you're hitting the park by foot, bike or boat, park officials urge visitors to prepare ahead of time.

"We want people to be prepared, we want them to go out and enjoy their visit and their national park, but just, as with any trail, take those precautions ahead of time,” said Brenner.

With those safety precautions, each visitor has the chance to enjoy a safe adventure while exploring many of the dirt paths Panhandle nature has to offer.

