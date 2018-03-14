Tucumcari man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Anthony Groomas faces 12 years in prison for child sex crimes (Source: Office of the Attorney General)

A Tucumcari man faces up to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Anthony Groomas, 30, pleaded guilty today to two counts of criminal sexual penetration, child exploitation and tampering with evidence. The crimes were against several girls from 14 to 15-years-old.

"Protecting New Mexico's children from sexual predators is our highest priority," said Attorney General Balderas. "Whether you live in cities like Albuquerque or Las Cruces, or more rural areas like Quay County, parents must watch for signs of sexual predators solicitating their children and report it to authorities immediately."

Groomas will be sentenced in 60 days.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.