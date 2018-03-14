FIRST ALERT DAY: Red flag warnings for Thursday

The March wind is back and will get stronger by Thursday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Temperatures are up a bit as well, with highs near 70 today.

A strong low pressure system will move in tomorrow and crank the wind machine for our area.

Winds from the SW will likely gust from 40-50 mph tomorrow.

Combined with highs near 80 and very dry air, the winds will create a very high level for wildfire danger.

Stay updated by downloading our Weather Tracker App: Apple I Android

Residents throughout our entire area will need to be cautious and alert because of the threat tomorrow. Winds will drop on Friday with highs in the mid 70's.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.