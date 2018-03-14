Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy Pi Day

Our spring break warm up begins today with highs in the 60's and low 70's.

Skies will be mostly sunny with stronger winds.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

A fire weather watch is in effect for much of the area for Thursday.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with temps in the upper 70's and low 80's.

Skies will once again be dry and sunny.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday will be another warm and breezy day, with temps in the 70's.

Winds will be out of the west at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

We stay in the 60's and 70's over the weekend with breezy winds.

Slightly cooler temps move in the for the start of next week.

