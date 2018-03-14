Randall County officials alerting residents to scam targeting physicians

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is alerting local physicians to a new phone scam.

Officials say the caller claims to be Lieutenant Wirt and has warrants for the doctor's arrest for failing to appear before a federal grand jury.

The caller then instructs the physician to go to CVS and put money on a green dot card to avoid being arrested.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says they will never call and ask for money to clear an arrest warrant.

Residents are reminded never to send money to anyone unless you can confirm their identity.

