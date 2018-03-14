Randall County officials alerting residents to scam targeting physicians

Our spring break warm up begins today with highs in the 60's and low 70's.
At the Mendota Ranch, Jason Abraham and Dr. Gregg Veneklassen have been helping out the Panhandle with their cloned animals for more than a decade.
A mile and a half is about to make a big difference for the city of Amarillo.
Students at Hereford High School are decorating lockers with a goal of inspiring reading for all of their classmates.
Residents of Canyon will soon be mandated to conserve water usage, as our record drought continues.
