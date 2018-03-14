Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for not showing up for jail time (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.

Guillen is described as 5-foot-7, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

