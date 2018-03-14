Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for not showing up for jail time
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.

Guillen is described as 5-foot-7, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

