Randall County fugitive in custody

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for not showing up for jail time (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

A fugitive wanted by Randall County officials has been taken into custody.

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.

