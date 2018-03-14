Randall County fugitive in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County fugitive in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A fugitive wanted by Randall County officials has been taken into custody.

Guadalupe Gabriel Guillen, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.

