City council approves proposal to move Amarillo Fire's Station 9 to Paramount and I-40

A mile and a half is about to make a big difference for the city of Amarillo.

Station 9 of the Amarillo Fire Department is relocating to a brand new home.

“There were some calls that we were not able to reach in our target times over in the northern area,” said Sam Baucom, Deputy Fire Chief with the Amarillo Fire Department. “This was one of the optimal locations for a new fire station or relocation."

The station, one of the oldest in the city with outdated systems and structures, will be moving from 34th and Western to a brand new spot near Paramount and I-40, thanks to a unanimous vote by the city council.

"All those in favor, please say 'aye.'"

"Aye."

"Those opposed? That item passes with a 5-0 vote,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson during Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting.

This move is made possible because of taxpayers, who passed a $20.1 million public safety bond proposal back in 2016.

"The funds for buying the land and also building the fire station are coming from Proposition 2,” said Baucom.

That proposition includes replacing three fire stations around the city. Station 3 is currently being relocated, and now, Station 9 is next.

"It's not really a delay in getting this one going as much as stair-stepping through the bond funds,” said Baucom.

While a timeline isn't set yet, they hope to break ground at Paramount soon.

"Ideally, within the next 12 to 24 months, we would be able to break ground on that property,” said Baucom.

The fire department says making this change to a high-traffic area near I-40 will help them reach areas of the community even faster, making that mile and a half move go a long way with the citizens of Amarillo.

"This will definitely increase our opportunities to serve the public at a faster response time,” said Baucom.

As of now, there are no set plans for the current building for Station 9 at 34th and Western.

