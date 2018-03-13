High school students encouraging their classmates to read

Students at Hereford High School are decorating lockers with a goal of inspiring reading for all of their classmates.
Students at Hereford High School are decorating lockers with a goal of inspiring reading for all of their classmates.
At the Mendota Ranch, Jason Abraham and Dr. Gregg Veneklassen have been helping out the Panhandle with their cloned animals for more than a decade.
At the Mendota Ranch, Jason Abraham and Dr. Gregg Veneklassen have been helping out the Panhandle with their cloned animals for more than a decade.
Residents of Canyon will soon be mandated to conserve water usage, as our record drought continues.
Residents of Canyon will soon be mandated to conserve water usage, as our record drought continues.
A scam has been reported using the credentials of the Dumas Fire Department.
A scam has been reported using the credentials of the Dumas Fire Department.
The Woods Fire in Potter County is now 100 percent contained.
The Woods Fire in Potter County is now 100 percent contained.