AISD seeking spaces for Summer Lunch Program

The City of Amarillo is searching for local organizations to provide a space for its Summer Lunch Program.

The program provides lunches during the summer months to children who would be covered by the Free or Reduced Lunch Program during the school year.

Non-profits, churches, community centers and other local businesses are invited to host a site for children to gather and receive a meal provided by Amarillo Independent School District.

Interested organizations must have the capacity to provide a publicly accessible facility for lunches to be delivered and served to the children in the program.

Businesses or organizations that are interested can contact Summer McCampbell at (806) 378-6276 no later than March 30, 2018.

