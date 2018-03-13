Kelton ISD robotics team going on to world competition in Houston

The robotics team from the Kelton Independent School District is heading to the world championship in robotics.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The FIRST Championship, which also has a competition in Detroit, brings together students from all over the world to compete in robotics.

The Kelton team won regional competition in Texas and went on to the national competition in Georgia for the third year in a row. This marks the first time they're moving on to the world championship.

The FTC 9778 Robotic Chinchillas now need help with fundraising in order to get to the world competition next month. Anyone who wishes to sponsor the team can get contact one of their instructors, Roy Herndon, through the team's Facebook page.

The world competition is set to take place April 18-21 in Houston.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.