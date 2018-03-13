Phone scam uses legitimate fire department number

A scam has been reported using the credentials of the Dumas Fire Department.

According to reports, a victim will receive a phone call offering them 0 percent interest on credit cards.

The call is made using a legitimate number linked to the Dumas Fire Department.

DFD warns that the number has been spoofed, and the call does not originate from them.

People who receive this call are advised to hang up and contact local law enforcement if they believe they are a victim of fraud.

