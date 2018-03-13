DPS warns of fraud, fees when renewing license through unauthorized sites

The Texas Department of Public Safety is warning Texans of using unauthorized vendors for official state business.

According to DPS, there are only two official websites for conducting Texas driver record transactions: www.dps.texas.gov and www.texas.gov.

While there are other sites that can conduct these transactions, they could use personal information fraudulently or charge unnecessary fees.

DPS advises Texans to type those two addresses directly into the address bar of your internet browser rather than using a search engine to change your driver license information.

Texas DPS will only charge the following fees:

Renewal of driver license (with or without changing address): $25

Renewal of ID (with or without changing address): $16

Renewal of driver license with motorcycle (with or without changing address): $33

Change of address only for driver license or ID: $11

Any other fees indicate the usage of an unauthorized website.

If a customer believes they've been defrauded, they can contact the Texas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1 (800) 621-0508.

