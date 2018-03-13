Woods Fire in Potter County 100 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Woods Fire in Potter County 100 percent contained

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Crews responding to grassfire in Potter County (Source: KFDA)



POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Woods Fire in Potter County is now 100 percent contained.

The fire started on Arlie Drive and burned an estimated 50 acres.

At one point, 20 homes were threatened by the fire, but none are threatened at this time. 

The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist, and single engine tankers completed five air drops on the fire.



