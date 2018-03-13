Woods Fire in Potter County 100 percent contained

Crews responding to grassfire in Potter County (Source: KFDA)

The Woods Fire in Potter County is now 100 percent contained.

The fire started on Arlie Drive and burned an estimated 50 acres.

At one point, 20 homes were threatened by the fire, but none are threatened at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist, and single engine tankers completed five air drops on the fire.

Incident Update: #WoodsFire in Potter County is 80% contained at an estimated 10 acres. Potter County Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service completing mop-up of hot spots. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 13, 2018

Incident Update: #WoodsFire in Potter County, forward progress of the fire has been stopped. TFS and Potter County Fire Department on the scene. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 13, 2018

