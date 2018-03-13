Suspect caught on camera breaking into Amarillo store - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Suspect caught on camera breaking into Amarillo store

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Police need your help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into an Amarillo store.

Around 5:00 a.m. on February 24, surveillance video shows this suspect breaking into a store. 

Police say the suspect pulled up to the building in a rental van and proceeded to break into the store.

If you recognize this person, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the identification and arrest of this suspect, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

