Perspective Community Challenge: Looking at growing expenses of Amarillo

This is the Perspective Community Challenge. Monthly, I'm digging into thoughts and facts about our area to discuss the true challenges ahead.

Let's look at the growing expenses of Amarillo. Just like your home or business, it takes more money to do things:

Employees need raises

Maintenance costs for things we build, like roads, water lines, vehicle maintenance and much more

New projects include roads, bridges, water lines and additional services

With our one percent annual population growth, that means more people needing services from cities, counties and schools, and that doesn't take inflation into account.

This is a very hard topic that no one wants to deal with, and we haven't for decades. Now we have a dumpster problem, road problems, aging schools, needs for more security and services, but no money to get those things.

Our recent $100 million bond issue for the city jump starts a solution, but it is not the complete or lasting answer. We must look at how and where we spend money and become creative, courageous and practical on how things need to work in today's world.

True leadership and good ole Panhandle thinking needs to rise to the forefront and get a sustainable plan put together for the longevity of our town and those around us also.

