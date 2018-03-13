APD: False claims being spread about Amarillo officer

Flier and post circulating about officer is false (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents to false claims being spread about an officer.

On March 12, the Amarillo Police Department became aware of a post being spread over Facebook claiming that an APD officer is under investigation for multiple crimes and was suspended while the charges are being investigated.

Police say there have also been printed fliers at local convenience stores.

The Amarillo Police Department wants to assure the public that these claims are false.

The original post is under investigation.

