4 families displaced after fire at Amarillo apartment building

Four families have been displaced after an early morning fire at an Amarillo apartment building.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 2:28 this morning, crews responded to a fire at the 600 block of South Nelson. When crews arrived, they found a four-unit apartment building with heavy smoke and fire showing.

The fire was under control by 3:00 a.m.

Officials say fire damage was contained to the unit the fire started in, but three other units sustained smoke and water damage.

The occupant said her space heater was too close to her mattress, causing the mattress to catch on fire. She says she panicked and threw laundry on top of the fire to try to smother the flames, which caused the fire to grow larger.

The fire was ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.