Tuesday forecast- Coolest day of the week

Temps will be slightly cooler for your Tuesday afternoon making it the coolest day of the week.

Temps this morning are starting off in the 30's and low 40's, with wind chills in the 20's and 30's.

We are seeing a few scattered showers this morning to our north. Showers will come to an end by this afternoon.

Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Afternoon highs will warm into the 50's.

Overnight skies will gradually clear with temps in the 20's and 30's.

Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday will warm into the upper 60's under sunny skies.

We then warm into the 70's Thursday- Monday.

Winds will be breezy through the end of the weekend.

Fire danger will be high Wednesday through Monday.

Dry conditions are also excepted for the next several days.