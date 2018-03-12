New location could be in the cards for Amarillo Fire's Station 9

As bright, shiny fire trucks and hardworking firefighters enter and exit Station 9 on 34th and Western in Amarillo, their home continues to age – about 60 years, to be exact.

"It's very outdated. Our guys need a new station,” said Capt. Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department.

A new proposal to the city council could make that new station a reality. On Tuesday, they will decide whether or not to approve a $631,000 deal with Roy Dyer Family Limited Partnership to purchase a new property to house the fire station near Paramount and I-40.

"Paramount's a fairly big street so it's going to give us access,” said Davis. “We feel that's going to be a better location for us."

Firefighters at Station 9 agree, noting that they do spend a good amount of time at the station, itself.

"Being that we do live here for 24 hours at a time, this is where we eat, sleep, this is pretty much where we're at when we're not out on calls,” said John Sappington, a firefighter with AFD’s Station 9.

Most importantly, they said a new fire station would translate to better service for the Amarillo community.

"With recent studies that we've done, we show that we would better serve our citizens if we move that station a little bit north,” said Davis.

Davis also said the new station could help everything from the curb appeal to technical logistics.

"Newer looks better for the community. I think it makes the department look better as a whole,” said Sappington. "It could increase our response time, as well as interaction within the community."

As the years passed by, even the station's equipment and new technology have trouble fitting in.

"Over time, things change in the fire service,” said Davis. “A lot of these old stations, they're still pretty small stations. We actually have trucks that will not fit in Station Nine right now."

However, an approval for new land could promise some new beginnings for Station 9.

The city council is set to hear the matter during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall.

