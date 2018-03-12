Time change takes a toll on Amarillo residents

As bright, shiny fire trucks and hardworking firefighters enter and exit Station 9 on 34th and Western in Amarillo, their home continues to age – about 60 years, to be exact.
One local broker predicts a positive year for residential real estate as downtown Amarillo continues to experience growth and renovations.
The National Safety Council is asking employers to watch out for fatigued employees in wake of the recent time change.
The Amarillo owner of the drink chain Tea2Go has filed for permission to liquidate the chain in federal bankruptcy court.
Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson will be a featured speaker for a meeting of the League of Women Voters.
