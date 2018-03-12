Tea2Go files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

The Amarillo owner of the drink chain Tea2Go has filed for permission to liquidate the chain in federal bankruptcy court.

Jeffery Hunt's Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition said the company has less than $50,000 in assets and over $1 million in debts.

The company's first location was in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

It later opened locations throughout the state, including a location on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

