DPS, DEA discover meth during Carson County traffic stop

One woman is behind bars after a Texas DPS stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 1:06 p.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Impala near Conway.

The trooper discovered sealed bundles of methamphetamine inside of the trunk.

The driver. Christy Bright of Fairdale, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

She was booked into the Carson County jail.

DPS Special Agents and DEA Special Agents assisted the trooper at the scene.

The DEA will continue the investigation.

