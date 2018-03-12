3-year-old in life-threatening condition after being shot in Northeast Amarillo

A 3-year-old child is in life-threatening condition after police say the child was shot in the head over the weekend.

Around 10:32 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to the 2900 block of Wichita Avenue.

Police say a child inside the home was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot to the head.

The child was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If know anything about this crime, call (806) 378-9468.

