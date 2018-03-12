Mayor Nelson to speak at League of Women Voters meeting

Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson will be a featured speaker for a meeting of the League of Women Voters.

The subject of her speech is "Changes and Challenges in Amarillo."

There will also be a question-and-answer period following her talk.

The meeting will be on Wednesday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. at The Plaza Restaurant in Amarillo.

Visitors are invited to attend.

