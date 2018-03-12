Canyon PD: Power outage caused by goose hitting power line - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon PD: Power outage caused by goose hitting power line

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

Power has been restored in Canyon.

According to the Canyon Police Department, the outage was caused by a goose hitting a power line at Paul Lindsey Park.

This caused around 2,000 people to go without power for almost two hours.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly