Teenager dies after crash near Panhandle

One teenager has died after a crash near Panhandle over the weekend.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday evening, DPS officials say a 16-year-old female was driving on the service road of U.S. 60 around 10 miles west of Panhandle.

At the same time, 55-year-old Glynda Sell of Amarillo, was driving south on FM-2373.

Officials say the 16-year-old drove past the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 60 and FM 2373 and drove in front of Sell's pickup truck. Sell was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the passenger side of the 16-year-old's car, causing it to roll over.

Sell was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The teenager and her passenger, 16-year-old Sarah Tucker of Amarillo, were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital by Lifestar with life-threatening injuries.

Tucker died early Sunday morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

