Sunray woman dead, 2 children hospitalized after collision near Cactus

A Sunray woman has died and two children were sent to the hospital after a collision in Moore County over the weekend.

Around 5:48 p.m. on Friday evening, 38-year-old Jarrod Hutchinson of Amarillo was driving a semi-truck around two miles south of Cactus.

Marisleydis Fernandez-Sierra, 19 of Sunray, was driving a car behind the semi-truck. DPS officials say Fernandez-Sierra failed to control the speed of the car and crashed into the back of the semi.

Fernandez-Sierra, who officials say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An 8-year-old and a 1-year-old were air lifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the 8-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

Hutchinson was not injured in the collision.

DPS officials say a distraction in the car is a suspected factor in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

