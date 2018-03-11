Amarillo Police Department increasing patrols for 'Plan While Yo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Police Department increasing patrols for 'Plan While You Can' during spring break

By Destiny Richards, Weekend Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.

Amarillo police hope their increased efforts will prevent drivers from making a mistake they say will leave a lasting impact on their lives.

Public Information Officer, Corporal Jeb Hilton, said the department is increasing their patrols as part of the "Plan While You Can" campaign.

"We did get a STEP grant, which is a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant from TXDOT to have extra officers on patrol during this week so that we can be looking out for drunk driving and other various violations that will be going on," he said.

According to the APD, there were 410 crashes involving young drivers under the influence of alcohol during last year's spring break in the state of Texas.

Amarillo police recently posted on their Facebook page to inform the public of their campaign to prevent fatal accidents.

"We think by letting people know that we're going to have increased patrol that they will think twice about drinking and driving," said Hilton. "But we will have extra officers out looking for these violations. So if you do decide to drink and drive, you will get caught."

The APD is encouraging those who plan to drink to also plan a sober drive home.

"We want people to plan ahead, we want them to make sure they have a safe ride, make sure they are calling a cab or having a ride of some sort that can get them home safely without drinking and driving," said Hilton.

He also said it pays to be prepared.

"If you get caught drinking and driving, you could have a suspended license," he said. "You can have fines that could be up to $17,000. So, you know, the average cost of a taxi or a ride is about $15. So we try to tell people $15 is not a big price to pay to get home safely. It could save your life, it could save somebody else's, and definitely save you a lot of money."

The 'Plan While You Can Campaign' will last until next Sunday, March 18.

