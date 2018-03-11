'Armed and dangerous' suspect dead after officer involved shooting

Officers with the New Mexico State Police have been placed on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting that left one man dead.

Around 7:00 a.m. on March 11, officers were called to a home in Fort Sumner for a restraining order violation.

Police say 48-year-old Andy Lucero attempted to enter his ex-girlfriend's house when a fight ensued. During the fight, a friend drove up to the house and was shot inside her car.

Lucero then fled the scene.

The friend, identified as Jennifer Hoy, was transported to a hospital in Lubbock with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police began searching for Lucero, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Through investigation, agents tracked him to a field near U.S. Highway 60, and shots were fired.

Lucero was struck by gunshots, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.

