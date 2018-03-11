'Armed and dangerous' suspect dead after officer involved shooting

Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson will be a featured speaker for a meeting of the League of Women Voters.
Power has been restored in Canyon.
One teenager has died after a crash near Panhandle over the weekend.
A Sunray woman has died and two children were sent to the hospital after a collision in Moore County over the weekend.
