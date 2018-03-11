'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for New Mexico shooting

New Mexico State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Police are searching for Andy Lucero in connection with a shooting in Ft. Sumner on March 11.

He is 5'10", weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and dark hair.

Police warn that Lucero is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him.

Contact 911 or the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.