'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for New Mexico shooting - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for New Mexico shooting

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: New Mexico State Police Source: New Mexico State Police
FT. SUMNER, NM (KFDA) -

New Mexico State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android 

Police are searching for Andy Lucero in connection with a shooting in Ft. Sumner on March 11.

He is 5'10", weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and dark hair.

Police warn that Lucero is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him.

Contact 911 or the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved. 

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • "State Line Fire" in Union County involves three states, over 26k acres

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-03-12 03:16:09 GMT
    Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook PageSource: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page

    The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

    The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

  • Amarillo Police Department increasing patrols for 'Plan While You Can' during spring break

    Amarillo Police Department increasing patrols for 'Plan While You Can' during spring break

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-12 02:47:06 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.

    The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.

  • Wreck near Melrose leaves 15 hospitalized

    Wreck near Melrose leaves 15 hospitalized

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:58:09 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android  A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...
    15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android  A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...
    •   
Powered by Frankly