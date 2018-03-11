'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for New Mexico shooting

Sunday, March 11 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:58:09 GMT
15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...
Sunday, March 11 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:13:32 GMT
As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo. The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday for bridge construction. Westbound drivers will be rerouted to the Arthur Street turnaround, while eastbound drivers will be routed to the Nelson Street turnaround. Traffic will be temporarily stopped at I-40 and Bell Street on Monday for hanging of signal arms. Southbound drivers on FM 2219 will be...
Sunday, March 11 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:49:21 GMT
The Tri-County Electric Cooperative has scheduled a power outage for Boise City and its outskirts. The outage will begin on Monday around 9 a.m. and could last up to six hours. According to TCEC, the outage is necessary to migrate the city's power source to a new substation. They said this migration will improve service in the area. Residents with questions can call TCEC at (580) 6...
