15 to hospital after wreck near Melrose

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m.
A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle.
Five of the victims have been treated and released, with 10 others in unknown condition.
