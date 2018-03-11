15 to hospital after wreck near Melrose

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle.

Five of the victims have been treated and released, with 10 others in unknown condition.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.