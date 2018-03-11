Lane closure report

The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...

15 people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Melrose on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the 347 mile post of US Highway 60 around 3:15 p.m. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android A Jeep traveling westbound on US Highway 60 collided with a Toyota, which then struck a Ford F-150 and finally struck a fourth, unknown vehicle. Five of the victims have b...

SOURCE: KFDA

SOURCE: KFDA

As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo. The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday for bridge construction. Westbound drivers will be rerouted to the Arthur Street turnaround, while eastbound drivers will be routed to the Nelson Street turnaround. Traffic will be temporarily stopped at I-40 and Bell Street on Monday for hanging of signal arms. Southbound drivers on FM 2219 will be...