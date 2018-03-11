Lane closure report - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Lane closure report

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo.

  • The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday for bridge construction. Westbound drivers will be rerouted to the Arthur Street turnaround, while eastbound drivers will be routed to the Nelson Street turnaround.
  • Traffic will be temporarily stopped at I-40 and Bell Street on Monday for hanging of signal arms.
  • Southbound drivers on FM 2219 will be rerouted to Rockwell Road as crews perform patching on I-27.
  • There will be various closures along both frontage roads at I-40 and Georgia for ramp improvement preparation.
  • Patching will be performed on various frontage roads from the downtown interchange to Coulter Street along I-40.
  • Lanes will be closed along Amarillo Boulevard from Western Street to Ong Street for pavement repairs.
  • The left and center lanes on I-40 will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Bolton Street for crack sealing.
  • Soncy Road will have various lane closures from 45th Avenue to I-40 for traffic signal installation.
  • Amarillo Boulevard will have various closures at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore and Buchanan Streets for signal head installation.

TxDOT requests that drivers use caution when traveling through these work areas.

