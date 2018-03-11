Area lane closures

As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo.

The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday for bridge construction. Westbound drivers will be rerouted to the Arthur Street turnaround, while eastbound drivers will be routed to the Nelson Street turnaround.

Traffic will be temporarily stopped at I-40 and Bell Street on Monday for hanging of signal arms.

Southbound drivers on FM 2219 will be rerouted to Rockwell Road as crews perform patching on I-27.

There will be various closures along both frontage roads at I-40 and Georgia for ramp improvement preparation.

Patching will be performed on various frontage roads from the downtown interchange to Coulter Street along I-40.

Lanes will be closed along Amarillo Boulevard from Western Street to Ong Street for pavement repairs.

The left and center lanes on I-40 will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Bolton Street for crack sealing.

Soncy Road will have various lane closures from 45th Avenue to I-40 for traffic signal installation.

Amarillo Boulevard will have various closures at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore and Buchanan Streets for signal head installation.

TxDOT requests that drivers use caution when traveling through these work areas.

