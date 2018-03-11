Boise City has power outage scheduled for Monday

The Tri-County Electric Cooperative has scheduled a power outage for Boise City and its outskirts.
The outage will begin on Monday around 9 a.m. and could last up to six hours.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
According to TCEC, the outage is necessary to migrate the city's power source to a new substation.
They said this migration will improve service in the area.
Residents with questions can call TCEC at (580) 652-2418.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
A Sunray woman has died and two children were sent to the hospital after a collision in Moore County over the weekend.
A Sunray woman has died and two children were sent to the hospital after a collision in Moore County over the weekend.
DPS was called to a two vehicle crash Saturday on FM-338 in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of one person.
DPS was called to a two vehicle crash Saturday on FM-338 in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of one person.
Weather update for Monday, March 12
Weather update for Monday, March 12
As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo.
As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo.
The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.
The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.