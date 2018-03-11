Boise City has power outage scheduled for Monday

The Tri-County Electric Cooperative has scheduled a power outage for Boise City and its outskirts.

The outage will begin on Monday around 9 a.m. and could last up to six hours.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to TCEC, the outage is necessary to migrate the city's power source to a new substation.

They said this migration will improve service in the area.

Residents with questions can call TCEC at (580) 652-2418.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.