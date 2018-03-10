Lifestar dispatched to wreck along Highway 60 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Lifestar dispatched to wreck along Highway 60

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A major vehicle accident has been reported along US Highway 60 near Pantex.

The wreck took place at the intersection of FM 2373 and Highway 60 around 6:45 on Saturday.

Texas DPS and two Lifestar medevac helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

According to Texas DPS, at least one person has been airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

