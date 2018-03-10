1 person dead after two vehicle accident in Collingsworth County

A Sunray woman has died and two children were sent to the hospital after a collision in Moore County over the weekend.
DPS was called to a two vehicle crash Saturday on FM-338 in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of one person.
Weather update for Monday, March 12
As a new work week begins, some drivers could be affected by TxDOT closures throughout Amarillo.
The 'Plan While You Can' campaign aims to keep all drivers safe this week during spring break.
