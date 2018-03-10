1 person dead after two vehicle accident in Collingsworth County

DPS was called to a two-vehicle crash Saturday on FM-338 in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of one person.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Timothy Peckler, 51, of Wellington, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on FM-338, approximately two miles east of Dodson.

A 67-year-old female was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on FM-338.

Officials say both vehicles were traveling through a curve when Peckler crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided into the front left fender of the pickup truck.

Peckler was pronounced dead on scene by Collingsworth County Justice of the Peace.

Castillo was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peckler was not wearing a helmet.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

