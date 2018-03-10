Borger FD begins CPR training for citizens

The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

The Junior League of Amarillo is in friendly competition with the Junior Leagues of Bell County, Lawton, McAllen, Odessa, and Wichita Falls to gather the most pounds of food for their local food banks.

A major vehicle accident has been reported along US Highway 60 near Pantex. We have received word that two Lifestar helicopters have been dispatched to the scene. NewsChannel10 has a crew en route to the incident and will update this story with details as they become available.

Two people are dead after a fatal wreck in Clovis on Saturday. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis police responded to a collision around 12:13 p.m. A green Volkswagen Beetle and a red Ford F-150 collided near the intersection of 21st Street and Sycamore Street in Clovis. The two people in the Beetle died at the scene. The driver in the F-150 was transported to the Plains Re...

Source: Borger Fire Department

Borger Fire Department will offer CPR training classes to the public. The classes cost $25 to cover the cost of a book and a certification card. For those who don't require a card, the class costs $5. Each class can have a maximum of 10 participants. Interested parties can contact the Borger Fire Department at (806) 273-0948 for scheduling.