Clovis police identify two dead in Saturday crash

Two people are dead after a fatal wreck in Clovis on Saturday.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis police responded to a collision around 12:13 p.m.

A green Volkswagen Beetle and a red Ford F-150 collided near the intersection of 21st Street and Sycamore Street in Clovis.

The two people in the Beetle, Tara Williams and Corey McKenna, died at the scene.

The driver in the F-150, Bobby Kimbrough, was transported to the Plains Regional Medical Center.

He was later released after evaluation.

The crash is under investigation by the Clovis Police Major Crash Team.

