Residents report overnight drive-by shooting in Amarillo

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Amarillo residents reported a drive-by shooting in the Puckett area of the city early Saturday morning.

Residents said the suspects fired around nine shots at homes and vehicles around 2:30 a.m.

NewsChannel10 has received reports that at least one vehicle was struck.

We're told the vehicle was unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported.

Amarillo police have not yet confirmed the shooting, but did confirm similar cases involving BB guns throughout the night.

It is not clear at this time whether this shooting is related to the similar incidents.

This story is developing. We will update this story with further details as they become available.

    The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

    The Junior League of Amarillo is in friendly competition with the Junior Leagues of Bell County, Lawton, McAllen, Odessa, and Wichita Falls to gather the most pounds of food for their local food banks.

    A major vehicle accident has been reported along US Highway 60 near Pantex. We have received word that two Lifestar helicopters have been dispatched to the scene. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android NewsChannel10 has a crew en route to the incident and will update this story with details as they become available. Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved. 

