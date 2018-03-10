Residents report overnight drive-by shooting in Amarillo

Amarillo residents reported a drive-by shooting in the Puckett area of the city early Saturday morning.

Residents said the suspects fired around nine shots at homes and vehicles around 2:30 a.m.

NewsChannel10 has received reports that at least one vehicle was struck.

We're told the vehicle was unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported.

Amarillo police have not yet confirmed the shooting, but did confirm similar cases involving BB guns throughout the night.

It is not clear at this time whether this shooting is related to the similar incidents.

This story is developing. We will update this story with further details as they become available.

