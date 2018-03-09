Clovis elementary students to represent New Mexico at WH Easter Egg Roll

This year's White House Easter Egg Roll will feature the artwork of six Clovis elementary students.

The Arts Academy at Bella Vista was chosen by the Public Education Department to represent New Mexico at the annual event.

They were tasked with designing a unique Easter egg that encompasses everything the state has to offer.

Some kids look forward to Easter traditions like egg hunts or waiting for the Easter Bunny.

But elementary students at the Arts Academy at Bella Vista have been hard at work, creating a masterpiece fit for the President of the United States.

Students say they have put 16 hours into creating an Easter egg, but not just any Easter egg.

"My thinking was is we can handle this it's a little egg and of course we'll do it," said Dr. Shelly Norris, the school principal. "It's four feet tall and two feet wide."

Teachers and students have been working on their design since last week when Dr. Norris was notified they were selected as New Mexico's representative.

"Our understanding is it is the first time a school has been selected," said Dr. Norris.

Kindergarten teacher Janet Robertson has been helping the students with their designs, saying a lot of thought and research was put into the project.

"This is a once in a lifetime thing," said Robertson. "The kids are excited about it. When I told them about it, they were like 'really?!'"

Teachers picked one student from each grade to participate, including Eziquiel Gamboa, Yoselin Maya Marrufo, Serenity Vasquez, Aaryiah Haughawaut, Jazlene Navarrette and Melanie Lopez.

The students said the design represents everything that makes New Mexico egg-cellent.

From the hot air balloons in Albuquerque to the historic San Miguel Mission- every feature is unique to the state.

"It's like an enchantment just happened," said Maya Marrufo. "It's beautiful and colorful and it's a land of enchantment."

The design also includes the Zia symbol and the school's Bravehearts logo, to specifically represent Clovis.

While teachers are egg-stremely stoked to represent New Mexico, they say it's all about the kids.

"From the educational standpoint, it's not just about the egg, it's not just about the product of an egg, it's about the process," said Dr. Norris. "It's about bringing kids together, having them work on a project and seeing the results of their great efforts."

The school will provide the White House with a picture of their completed painting that will then be printed on a two-dimensional egg.

The finished product will greet the guests as they enter the White House Easter Egg Roll event on April 2nd.

