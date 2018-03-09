Wildfire rages for second day in Union County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wildfire rages for second day in Union County

UNION COUNTY (KFDA) -

A large wildfire continues to burn for the second day in northeastern Union County. 

It began Thursday around 3 p.m. and is burning on a ranch about 50 miles north of Clayton.

New Mexico State Forestry officials say the fire has scorched an estimated 10,000 acres and is currently 40 percent contained.

Multiple agencies from three states are on scene. Right now, no structures are being threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Union County officials ask residents to not call the Clayton Police Department, unless there is an emergency, about this fire because there is only one dispatcher.

If there becomes a threat, the county will set off emergency sirens and send a CodeRED notification.

