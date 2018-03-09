Wildfire rages for second day in Union County

Friday, March 9 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-03-10 02:44:09 GMT
A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Amarillo on Friday. She was hit at the intersection of Park Place and Washington Street. Her condition is unknown at this time, but she has been taken to an area hospital. Traffic is currently being blocked on Washington Street at SW 11th Avenue and Park Place. Officials continue to investigate this situation.
Friday, March 9 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-03-09 22:30:53 GMT
A house fire in Amarillo claimed two dogs on Friday. Around 10:29 a.m., Amarillo firefighters responded to the 3200 block of SW 7th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a house burning heavily, with debris and grass also involved in the blaze outside of the home. Crews made entry and managed to extinguish the fire both inside and outside of the building. Two Chihuahua dogs...
Friday, March 9 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-03-10 00:55:30 GMT
At least one person is confirmed dead after a passenger car collided with a semi truck Friday afternoon. The wreck took place two miles south of Cactus on US-287. Details are limited, but a NewsChannel10 crew is heading to the scene. We will update this story with more details as they become available.
Friday, March 9 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-03-10 00:13:49 GMT
The city of Amarillo's Municipal Court is continuing to encourage the public to take the necessary steps to resolve any cases you may have with the court. It's all a part of the city's compliance campaign which focuses on individuals with warrants or outstanding citations.
