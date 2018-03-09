Stateline fire over 28,000 acres, 80 percent contained.

The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.

New Mexico State Forestry officials said the fire started on March 8 on private property about 50 miles north of Clayton.

The fire has burned around 17,662 acres in New Mexico, 10,331 acres in Colorado and 112 acres in Oklahoma.

On March 13, crews made the decision to separate the fire into the New Mexico and Colorado Stateline Fires. At this time, the New Mexico side of the fire is 80 percent contained, and the Colorado side of the fire is 50 percent contained.

Some resources are being released from the fire. Remaining crews will continue to patrol and suppress hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

