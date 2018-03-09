Stateline Fire burns over 27,000 acres, 50 percent contained

Temps will be slightly cooler for your Tuesday afternoon making it the coolest day of the week.
Four families have been displaced after an early morning fire at an Amarillo apartment building.
As bright, shiny fire trucks and hardworking firefighters enter and exit Station 9 on 34th and Western in Amarillo, their home continues to age – about 60 years, to be exact.
One local broker predicts a positive year for residential real estate as downtown Amarillo continues to experience growth and renovations.
The National Safety Council is asking employers to watch out for fatigued employees in wake of the recent time change.
