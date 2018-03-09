"State Line Fire" in Union County involves three states, over 23k acres

The "State Line Fire" burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 23,253 acres, of which 9,160 acres have crossed over into Colorado.

New Mexico State Forestry officials said the fire started Thursday morning on private property about 50 miles north of Clayton New Mexico.

Stateline Fire – Union County – 3/10/18 – 4:00 p.m. https://t.co/AK6RsaJgNS — NM Fire Info (@NMFireInfo) March 10, 2018

We're told one unoccupied residential structure on the southeast side of the fire has burned.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to other structures at this time.

Currently there are more than 80 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Union County officials ask residents to not call the Clayton Police Department, unless there is an emergency, about this fire because there is only one dispatcher.

If there becomes a threat, the county will set off emergency sirens and send a CodeRED notification.

