"State Line Fire" in Union County involves three states, over 23 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

"State Line Fire" in Union County involves three states, over 23k acres

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page
UNION COUNTY (KFDA) -

The "State Line Fire" burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 23,253 acres, of which 9,160 acres have crossed over into Colorado.

New Mexico State Forestry officials said the fire started Thursday morning on private property about 50 miles north of Clayton New Mexico.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

We're told one unoccupied residential structure on the southeast side of the fire has burned.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to other structures at this time. 

Currently there are more than 80 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Union County officials ask residents to not call the Clayton Police Department, unless there is an emergency, about this fire because there is only one dispatcher.

If there becomes a threat, the county will set off emergency sirens and send a CodeRED notification.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • "State Line Fire" in Union County involves three states, over 23k acres

    Sunday, March 11 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-11 18:30:27 GMT
    Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook PageSource: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook Page

    The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

    The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 21,253 acres, of which 7,160 acres has crossed over into Colorado.

  • The Junior League of Amarillo participates in 'food fight' against hunger with High Plains Food Bank

    The Junior League of Amarillo participates in 'food fight' against hunger with High Plains Food Bank

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-03-11 03:59:20 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Junior League of Amarillo is in friendly competition with the Junior Leagues of Bell County, Lawton, McAllen, Odessa, and Wichita Falls to gather the most pounds of food for their local food banks.

    The Junior League of Amarillo is in friendly competition with the Junior Leagues of Bell County, Lawton, McAllen, Odessa, and Wichita Falls to gather the most pounds of food for their local food banks.

  • Lifestar dispatched to wreck along Highway 60

    Lifestar dispatched to wreck along Highway 60

    Saturday, March 10 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-03-11 02:06:28 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    A major vehicle accident has been reported along US Highway 60 near Pantex. We have received word that two Lifestar helicopters have been dispatched to the scene. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android NewsChannel10 has a crew en route to the incident and will update this story with details as they become available. Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved. 

    A major vehicle accident has been reported along US Highway 60 near Pantex. We have received word that two Lifestar helicopters have been dispatched to the scene. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android NewsChannel10 has a crew en route to the incident and will update this story with details as they become available. Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly