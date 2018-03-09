State Line Fire burns over 26,000 acres, 40 percent contained

The State Line Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 26,821 acres, 10,960 of which have crossed over into Colorado.

New Mexico State Forestry officials said the fire started Thursday morning on private property about 50 miles north of Clayton New Mexico.

The fire has burned around 16,000 acres in New Mexico, 11,000 acres in Colorado and 10 acres in Oklahoma.

Crews will work the next few days to gain control of the south and southwest area. That area will then be monitored and patrolled so the crews can move up north.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Currently there are more than 140 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Union County officials ask residents to not call the Clayton Police Department, unless there is an emergency, about this fire because there is only one dispatcher.

If there becomes a threat, the county will set off emergency sirens and send a CodeRED notification.

