Crews continue battling Stateline fire

The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 27,658 acres and is 50 percent contained.

New Mexico State Forestry officials said the fire started on March 8 on private property about 50 miles north of Clayton.

The fire has burned around 16,898 acres in New Mexico, 10,750 acres in Colorado and 10 acres in Oklahoma.

On March 13, crews made the decision to separate the fire into the New Mexico and Colorado Stateline Fires. At this time, the New Mexico side of the fire is 80 percent contained, and the Colorado side of the fire is 50 percent contained.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Firefighters continue to shore up containment lines on the ground with support from helicopters and air tankers dropping water and fire retardant from above.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Union County officials ask residents to not call the Clayton Police Department, unless there is an emergency, about this fire because there is only one dispatcher.

If there becomes a threat, the county will set off emergency sirens and send a CodeRED notification.

